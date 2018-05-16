Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Iberiabank (IBKC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Iberiabank worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,982,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,614,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 236,669 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 719,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iberiabank opened at $78.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Iberiabank has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.05). Iberiabank had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Iberiabank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Iberiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Iberiabank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iberiabank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 target price on shares of Iberiabank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Iberiabank Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

