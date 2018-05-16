Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Henderson Group worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henderson Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Henderson Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 20,010,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,603,000 after buying an additional 2,841,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henderson Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after buying an additional 378,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henderson Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in Henderson Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 938,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 108,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $587.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Henderson Group PLC will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

