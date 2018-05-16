Comerica Bank Has $4.64 Million Holdings in E-Trade (ETFC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in E-Trade were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in E-Trade by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of E-Trade by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of E-Trade by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of E-Trade by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of E-Trade from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of E-Trade from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of E-Trade in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS increased their target price on shares of E-Trade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

In related news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E-Trade stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. E-Trade has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.31 million. E-Trade had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. E-Trade’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that E-Trade will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

E-Trade Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

