Colliers International Gr (CIGI) Sets New 1-Year High and Low on Analyst Upgrade

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Colliers International Gr traded as low as $75.35 and last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 2583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Gr from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Gr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Gr from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Gr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Gr in the 4th quarter worth about $117,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Gr by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Gr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 306,471 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Gr by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 414,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Gr by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 305,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Colliers International Gr had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Gr will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Colliers International Gr’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Colliers International Gr Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

