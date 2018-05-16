Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,445 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,360,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,614,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,886,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,751,000 after acquiring an additional 188,455 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,839 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,173,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 166,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $399,521.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,308.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $435,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,642 shares of company stock worth $5,790,761 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $61.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $61.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

