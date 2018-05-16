Coherent (COHR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.67.

Shares of Coherent opened at $174.40 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Coherent has a 1 year low of $173.35 and a 1 year high of $175.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

