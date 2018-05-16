Cognex Co. (CGNX) Receives $57.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.42.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

CGNX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,816. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.75 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

