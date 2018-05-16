Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (CCH) Receives GBX 2,667.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (LON:CCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.56 ($36.18).

Several research firms recently commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling from GBX 2,400 ($32.56) to GBX 2,500 ($33.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($38.66) target price on shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling from GBX 2,900 ($39.34) to GBX 2,800 ($37.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling from GBX 2,820 ($38.25) to GBX 2,700 ($36.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling alerts:

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,555 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,832.50 ($5,198.72). Also, insider Charlotte J. Boyle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,463 ($33.41) per share, with a total value of £24,630 ($33,410.20). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,881 and sold 231,661 shares valued at $575,701,111.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling stock opened at GBX 2,599 ($35.26) on Friday. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling has a 52 week low of GBX 1,969 ($26.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,682 ($36.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a €0.54 ($0.64) dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.