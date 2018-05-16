CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNXM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $9,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $11,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

