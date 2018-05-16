CNS Response (MYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

CNS Response (NASDAQ:MYND) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.32), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CNS Response had a negative net margin of 3,702.19% and a negative return on equity of 541.96%.

CNS Response opened at $3.18 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNS Response has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered CNS Response from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders.

