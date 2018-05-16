Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs’ adjusted loss for the first quarter of 2018 was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales beat expectations. It is expected to gain from higher steel demand in the United States. Cleveland-Cliffs is witnessing strong demand across a number of markets including automotive and construction. It has raised its sales volume expectations for 2018 for the U.S. Iron Ore unit factoring in strong demand. The company also remains focused on de-leveraging its balance sheet. Its efforts to cut debt would lead to a reduction in its annualized interest expense. The company is also expected to benefit from its pellet supply contracts with its U.S. iron ore customers, which will help it mitigate the impact of fluctuations in seaborne iron ore pricing. Cleveland-Cliffs has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. “

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs opened at $8.57 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,367 shares in the company, valued at $459,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric M. Rychel acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,440.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.