Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 33,806 Shares of Boeing (BA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $74,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 4,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing opened at $342.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Boeing has a 52 week low of $340.32 and a 52 week high of $343.72. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $433.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

