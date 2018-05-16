ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

CEM stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman bought 2,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $117,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 7,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,030 over the last 90 days.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

