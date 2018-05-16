ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in E-Trade (ETFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 368,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,431,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of E-Trade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E-Trade alerts:

Shares of ETFC opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. E-Trade has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.31 million. E-Trade had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. E-Trade’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETFC. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of E-Trade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

In other E-Trade news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of E-Trade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Trade Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E-Trade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Trade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.