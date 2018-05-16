ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,793 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 58,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $5,263,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $682,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,522 shares of company stock worth $6,088,519 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.77.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

