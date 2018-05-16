ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 40,206 Shares of Lam Research (LRCX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Lam Research worth $59,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.71.

In other news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $3,542,197.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,952,340 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research opened at $202.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $199.80 and a 52 week high of $204.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. Lam Research had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.