ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,297,000 after buying an additional 714,414 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total transaction of $15,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Domino’s Pizza opened at $247.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $785.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

