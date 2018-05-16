CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,694 Shares of Best Buy (BBY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,738 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $361,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6,630.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 635,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Best Buy opened at $78.60 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Best Buy has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $28,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,374.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $651,920.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,639 shares of company stock valued at $25,651,834. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

