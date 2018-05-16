CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 84,815 China Mobile (CHL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 6.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Group raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nomura lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

