CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in AECOM (ACM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for about 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,642,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16,618.6% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut AECOM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. AECOM has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.95%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $182,619.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

