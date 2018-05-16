City Pub Group (CPC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

City Pub Group opened at GBX 216.90 ($2.94) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. City Pub Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.49).

Get City Pub Group alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick bought 6,104 shares of City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £10,376.80 ($14,075.96).

The City Pub Group plc owns and operates an estate of 34 pubs across southern England. Its portfolio consists of freehold, managed pubs offering a range of drinks and food tailored to each of its pubs' customers. The company sells craft ales, craft spirits, and coffee at its pubs. The City Pub Group plc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.