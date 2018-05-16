Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY19 guidance at $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of Citi Trends opened at $29.79 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $407.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.20. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Citi Trends declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $85,064.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,910.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $127,630.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.