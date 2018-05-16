Cisco Systems (CSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% to ~$12.62-12.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.72 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems traded down $0.32, hitting $45.16, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 30,210,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,168,168. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cisco Systems stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.