Cimarex Energy to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (XEC)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $131.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Shares of Cimarex Energy opened at $98.41 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.3% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $185,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.