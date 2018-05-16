CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $220,000 Position in Finisar (FNSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Finisar by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Finisar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Finisar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Finisar by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Finisar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Finisar opened at $16.67 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Finisar has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.15 million. Finisar had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNSR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Finisar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Finisar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $470,942.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 593,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $568,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,208 shares of company stock worth $1,091,323 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

