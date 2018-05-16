CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Teleflex (TFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,474,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,912,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,709,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,171,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 172,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 141,121 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex opened at $259.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $258.55 and a 12-month high of $264.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $587.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In related news, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $639,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,350.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $2,547,176.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,498 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,852 shares of company stock worth $10,912,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

