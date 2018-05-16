CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $252,000 in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,942,000 after purchasing an additional 152,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,812,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 449,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,275,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies opened at $154.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $149.72 and a one year high of $154.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $270,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,513,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,681 shares of company stock worth $11,523,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

