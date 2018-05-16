CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $208,000 in DSW, Inc. (DSW) Stock

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DSW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,951,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,647,000 after purchasing an additional 354,481 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in DSW by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 217,410 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in DSW by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,576,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,760,000 after purchasing an additional 421,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DSW by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DSW during the 4th quarter worth $23,213,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DSW alerts:

DSW stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. DSW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that DSW, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of DSW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other DSW news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of DSW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSW Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.