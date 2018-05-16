Churchill Downs (CHDN) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $314.60

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $314.60 and last traded at $311.60, with a volume of 10677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.65 per share, with a total value of $500,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,188.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.39 per share, with a total value of $500,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,113.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,583 over the last ninety days. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $3,323,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

