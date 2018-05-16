Church & Dwight (CHD) Position Raised by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 178.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $19,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 324,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $638,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

