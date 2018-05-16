ChromaDex (CDXC) CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. Acquires 9,800 Shares

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 287,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 70.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 31,769.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.