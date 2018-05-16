ChromaDex (CDXC) CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. Acquires 9,800 Shares

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDXC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 287,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.73.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 70.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 31,769.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.
