Choice Hotels (CHH) Insider Patrick Cimerola Sells 800 Shares

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $64,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,144.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Choice Hotels alerts:

On Tuesday, March 6th, Patrick Cimerola sold 15,784 shares of Choice Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.80.

Choice Hotels opened at $79.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Choice Hotels has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.75 million. Choice Hotels had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Choice Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Choice Hotels by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Choice Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Choice Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Choice Hotels Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.