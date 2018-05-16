Choice Hotels (CHH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Choice Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9103505421204 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Choice Hotels opened at $79.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Choice Hotels has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Choice Hotels had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.98%. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Choice Hotels will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Choice Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $254,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $64,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,144.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,795 shares of company stock worth $5,057,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

