China Zenix Auto International (ZX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 17th.

China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

Shares of ZX stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.47. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

