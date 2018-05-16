China Pharma (CPHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 69.43%.

China Pharma traded up $0.01, hitting $0.28, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,729. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

