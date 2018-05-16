China Internet Nationwide (CIFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ:CIFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of China Internet Nationwide opened at $30.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. China Internet Nationwide has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $31.89.

Get China Internet Nationwide alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in China Internet Nationwide during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in China Internet Nationwide during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Internet Nationwide during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Internet Nationwide during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Internet Nationwide during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to meet the financial and capital needs of small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial payment, international corporate financing, and intermediary bank loan advisory services, as well as entrusted/direct loans.

Receive News & Ratings for China Internet Nationwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Internet Nationwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.