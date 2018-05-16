Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 12,560 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,797,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,436,033,000 after buying an additional 1,552,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,542,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,095,000 after buying an additional 446,263 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,604,000 after buying an additional 464,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,849,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,346,000 after buying an additional 379,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after buying an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $66.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $379,865.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,835.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 14,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,177,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,102 shares of company stock worth $18,237,884 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.