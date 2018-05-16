Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial opened at $31.80 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

HFWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heritage Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

