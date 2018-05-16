Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel by 65.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel alerts:

Shares of PEB stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Pebblebrook Hotel has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Pebblebrook Hotel had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.83%. equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.