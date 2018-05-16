Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Stake Decreased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chicago Bridge & Iron were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,031,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 987,820 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,916,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 4,362.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 829,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 810,712 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chicago Bridge & Iron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron opened at $16.39 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. Chicago Bridge & Iron had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chicago Bridge & Iron will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.