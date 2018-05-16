Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $17,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,178,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,258,950. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron opened at $129.74 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.