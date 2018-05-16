ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $536.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,821.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,338. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $12,920,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $5,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

