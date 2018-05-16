ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.50. 764,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 281,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,127 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 65,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $753,231.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,928.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,338. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 193.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

