Chemed (CHE) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $333.94

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $333.94 and last traded at $332.60, with a volume of 4570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $327.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Get Chemed alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $439.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corp. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.92, for a total value of $91,476.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,411.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,421 shares of company stock valued at $25,195,501. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 0.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.