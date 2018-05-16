Chemed (CHE) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $331.36

Shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.36 and last traded at $328.24, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.
The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Chemed announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.17, for a total transaction of $3,261,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,740.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.69, for a total transaction of $6,593,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,555,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,421 shares of company stock valued at $25,195,501 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
