Chemed (CHE) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $331.36

Shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.36 and last traded at $328.24, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.36. Chemed had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $439.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chemed Corp. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.17, for a total transaction of $3,261,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,740.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.69, for a total transaction of $6,593,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,555,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,421 shares of company stock valued at $25,195,501 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

