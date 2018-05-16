ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0992 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Huobi, Binance and ZB.COM. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.80 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00078595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00535764 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000672 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012081 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, Huobi, HitBTC, EXX, Coinnest, BigONE, OKEx, Binance, ZB.COM and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

