Chartist Inc. CA Has $28.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 (IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 comprises about 13.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,582,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,641,000 after purchasing an additional 357,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,500,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,270,000 after purchasing an additional 564,786 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,233,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,067,000 after purchasing an additional 258,191 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,110,000 after purchasing an additional 452,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 opened at $159.26 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $158.17 and a 1 year high of $159.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.