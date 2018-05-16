Charter Court Financial Services’ (CCFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services (LON:CCFS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCFS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.43) target price on shares of Charter Court Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Court Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 299 ($4.06) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Charter Court Financial Services opened at GBX 310.70 ($4.21) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Charter Court Financial Services has a 52 week low of GBX 227.50 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 336.50 ($4.56).

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

