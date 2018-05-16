Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories opened at $104.16 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Charles River Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 7,740 shares of Charles River Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $890,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Birgit Girshick sold 9,893 shares of Charles River Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $1,079,326.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,448. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,398,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,557,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

