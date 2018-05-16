CGG (CGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CGG (NYSE:CGG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 17th.

CGG (NYSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 39.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.78%.

CGG traded up $0.17, reaching $2.87, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,960. CGG has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of CGG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

CGG Company Profile

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services.

